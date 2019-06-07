The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a five-member disciplinary committee to probe its Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu.

In a letter dated May 27, 2019, Shuaibu had asked party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to resign because the party was failing under his leadership. Shuaibu urged the former governor to step down and allow the party embark on the task of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

According to a statement by the APC's National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the NWC decided at its 38th regular meeting to investigate the allegations raised by Shuaibu against Oshiomhole.

The former senator is also under probe for the alleged instigation of lawmakers to rebel against the party's choices for the leadership positions of the National Assembly.

The statement read, "The meeting of the National Working Committee at its 38th regular meeting held on 27th May, 28th May 2019 and 6th June, 2019, considered several issues, among which was the state of the party.

"After extensive deliberation, the NWC resolved as follows: to pass a vote of confidence in the National Chairman, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole.

"To set up a five-man disciplinary committee headed by Otunba Niyi Adebayo to investigate the following: the allegation leveled by Senator Lawal Shuaibu against the National Chairman on issues involving the collective decisions of the National Working Committee.

"The instigation of Senators/members of the House of Representatives by Senator Lawal Shuaibu against the decision of the party on the choice of the Presiding Officers for both chambers (Senate and the House of Representatives)."

The disciplinary committee is expected to submit its report to the NWC within seven days.

Oshiomhole was elected the APC's national chairman in June 2018 but his reign has been rocked by many clashes of personalities with him at the centre of most of them.