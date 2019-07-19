A former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has slammed his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as filled with ungrateful and sadistic people.

In an interview with Vanguard, Orubebe accused his party, the main opposition party in Nigeria, of engaging in damaging conducts.

"The Peoples Democratic Party is a party of so many ungrateful and sadistic people, and sometimes it sounds funny when I see and hear some of them talk on the television, radio and in the newspaper.

"One day we shall come out to call names with facts and history. It is a party that kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment," he said.

Orubebe is known for his infamous clash with then chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, over the conduct of the 2015 presidential election.

The election was won by then-opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who beat then President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP. Orubebe accused the electoral commission of engineering Buhari's victory.