ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ortom’s aide dismisses report on G5 Governors’ endorsement of Atiku

Bayo Wahab

Describing the report as fictitious, Akase said the governors did not endorse Atiku.

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).
Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akase, who is Ortom’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Recently, an online report claimed that the G5 Governors made up of Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), have agreed to support Atiku.

The governors had made their stance known that they won’t support Atiku’s candidacy unless Iyorchia Ayu resigns as the national chairman of the party.

Describing the report as fictitious, Akase said the governors did not endorse Atiku.

The statement reads in part: “We read a fictitious online report which claimed that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his colleagues in the G5 have resolved to work for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 election.

“The report is not only false but also mischievous as it is targeted at embarrassing the five Governors who have chosen the path of justice, fairness, and equity.

“Manufacturers of the said report were apparently on a desperate mission to score a cheap political point. The report could not mention the place and date of the said meeting of G5 Governors.

“The writers only sought to take advantage of the crisis within the PDP for their selfish purposes. Governor Ortom and other members of the G-5 have not endorsed the said presidential candidate.

“When the Governor met with the expanded state caucus of PDP yesterday January 9, 2023 at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, his message to them was crystal clear that the national leadership of PDP has failed to utilise its internal conflict resolution mechanism which has led to the crisis rocking the party. The Governor said during the meeting that if the crisis is not resolved before the elections, he would be left with no other option than to take a stand on the matter.

He added that Ortom would not impose his decision on members of the party in the state.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Lagos Labour Party Chairman resigns

BREAKING: Lagos Labour Party Chairman resigns

2023: Kwankwaso to visit Chatham House in London

2023: Kwankwaso to visit Chatham House in London

FG reacts to alleged threats to 2023 election

FG reacts to alleged threats to 2023 election

Ortom’s aide dismisses report on G5 Governors’ endorsement of Atiku

Ortom’s aide dismisses report on G5 Governors’ endorsement of Atiku

President Buhari speaks on having a house outside Nigeria

President Buhari speaks on having a house outside Nigeria

Buhari vows to serve God, Nigeria until last day

Buhari vows to serve God, Nigeria until last day

God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the Northeast — Buhari

God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the Northeast — Buhari

FG debunks report of likely cancellation of 2023 polls

FG debunks report of likely cancellation of 2023 polls

Redesigned Naira : CBN to monitor compliance by commercial banks

Redesigned Naira : CBN to monitor compliance by commercial banks

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies