Ortom refuses to leave PDP because he 'helped in building the party'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former governor says he will continue to work for the party's progress.

Samuel Ortom is a former governor of Benue State [Naija 247 News]
Ortom made the clarification during the party's stakeholders meeting on Monday in Makurdi.

The former governor said he remained a member of the party and would continue to work for its progress.

"I am not defecting to any political party. I am not going anywhere. I will remain in PDP. I have helped in building the party and I am committed to working for its progress," Ortom said.

He advised leaders to expose rumour mongers in view of the damage caused by their activities.

Also speaking at the meeting, Senator Gabriel Suswam admonished PDP leaders to always strive to work together to make the party stronger. According to him, PDP is capable of winning all elections in the state.

Suswam, also a former governor of the state, pledged that the party would not impose party officials on members, saying that members would be allowed to choose their leaders themselves.

He said PDP made mistakes during the 2023 general elections and had learnt a lot of lessons, promising that the lessons learnt would propel it to plan better and wrestle power from APC.

The PDP chairman in the state, John Ngbede, urged members sowing seeds of discord among the PDP leaders to desist forthwith.

Ngbede said if they continue to sow the seeds of discord among the leaders, they would be disappointed.

"We the leaders of PDP are very united and we will remain so no matter the circumstances. We will work very hard to reclaim our mandate in 2027. The Benue State Government House belongs to us," Ngbede said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ortom refuses to leave PDP because he 'helped in building the party'

