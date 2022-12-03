RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC said Ortom has abandoned his constitutional responsibilities as Benue State Governor.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.
The parties alleged that Ortom has decided to support Wike's political activities at the expense of his constitutional responsibilities to provide good governance for Benue people.

In an interview with The Punch, the state Chairman of the APC, Austin Agada, said Ortom had reduced himself to "an errand boy or a deputy" to his Rivers state counterpart all in the name of politics.

Agada's word:He (Ortom) had long ago attached himself to Wike; this is responsible for his abysmal performance in the past seven years. He has abandoned governance which is the reason everything is in total decay. He is a disaster to Benue State, he has become an errand boy or may I call him deputy to Wike or an aide to Wike; that is the reason you always see him going around with Wike."

In the same vein, the Benue state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Joseph Ogli, wondered if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s tradition requires that elected officials should "be gallivanting and not sit in their state."

Ogli's word: But I promise you, APGA can not behave like that. Leaving the state and following another governor is not in our character and if by the grace of God, our party wins the forthcoming governorship election, our candidate, Joseph Waya, will not descend to that level but rather will face governance.”

As for the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Herman Hembe, his priority his priority would be to meet the yearnings of the people if he wins the governorship election in 2023.

Hembe's word: As for me, I am focusing on how to lift my people from underdevelopment. I will focus on the payment of salaries to workers and pensioners and pay more attention to providing employment to the teaming youths."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

Only unserious people dwell on Tinubu's gaffes - APC campaign director

PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

Name governors stealing LG funds - Wike, Ortom challenge Buhari

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident

Boost for Atiku as Dogara, aggrieved APC leaders endorse him for 2023

Crisis in Ogun Labour Party as Chair, Spokesman suspended over Okupe's saga

