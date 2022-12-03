Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

The parties alleged that Ortom has decided to support Wike's political activities at the expense of his constitutional responsibilities to provide good governance for Benue people.

In an interview with The Punch, the state Chairman of the APC, Austin Agada, said Ortom had reduced himself to "an errand boy or a deputy" to his Rivers state counterpart all in the name of politics.

Agada's word: “He (Ortom) had long ago attached himself to Wike; this is responsible for his abysmal performance in the past seven years. He has abandoned governance which is the reason everything is in total decay. He is a disaster to Benue State, he has become an errand boy or may I call him deputy to Wike or an aide to Wike; that is the reason you always see him going around with Wike."

In the same vein, the Benue state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Joseph Ogli, wondered if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s tradition requires that elected officials should "be gallivanting and not sit in their state."

Ogli's word: “But I promise you, APGA can not behave like that. Leaving the state and following another governor is not in our character and if by the grace of God, our party wins the forthcoming governorship election, our candidate, Joseph Waya, will not descend to that level but rather will face governance.”

As for the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Herman Hembe, his priority his priority would be to meet the yearnings of the people if he wins the governorship election in 2023.