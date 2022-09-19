Ortom asks PDP leaders to address injustice done to Wike... or else

The PDP has been unsettled by internal crisis since the conclusion of the party’s primary election in Abuja almost four months ago.

Wike, who lost to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general election is central to the crisis rocking the party.

Speaking during the party stakeholders meeting in Makurdi on Monday, September 19, 2022, Ortom blamed the lingering crisis in the party on the PDP leadership.

The governor said the national leadership of the party had failed to use its internal mechanism to resolve the crisis.

Ortom said the injustice done to his friend, Wike and other members of the party must be addressed.

He warned the leadership of the party against ignoring Wike, saying any attempt to ignore the Rivers governor may spell doom for the party.

He said, “If you dismiss us and say you do not need us, I believe that will be dangerous. I want the party to address the injustices so that as we move into the elections, we will work together and we will have no crisis.

“There is injustice that has been meted to my friend Wike, because he stood for the party and supported it to the end.

“The leadership of the party should do the needful to resolve the problem and not to shove people around as though they are not relevant. Everyone is relevant and one vote can make one fail at the elections.

“The leadership at the national level should do more. Politics is interest and what is the interest if not our state and our people. What do I tell my people in Benue?”

