He further shared that he put a call to the traditional ruler of Ikate who confirmed that the Oro festival ended on Friday.

Adejobi, said it is only one part of the state that conducted Oro which he confirmed ended on Friday (yesterday).

“When the news went viral that there will be Oro between Wednesday and Thursday, the major city that is concerned is Ikate land where we have Kabiyesi Oba Elegushi and I personally put a call to Kayesi to find out what is the situation.

“I am a Yoruba man, and I know what it is when they say they will have Oro cult or Oro festival. I know definitely many people will not be allowed to move particularly women and he clarified and said the Oro festival will end yesterday (Friday). So, this means it’s not a threat to the electoral process in any way because the election is today (Saturday)."