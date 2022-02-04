Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

The ex-governor of Abia made this known during an interview on Channels TV programme, 'Politics Today', on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Kalu, who recently claimed to be the most prepared presidential candidate said he is waiting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone its presidential ticket to the south before he declares his presidential bid.

The former governor said the last time he met the president, he only discussed issues of national interest with him.

“I have not even discussed with the president that I want to run for President. The last time I met President Buhari, I was able to discuss the issues that concern the nation, terrorism, bandits, how to stabilise our country, and other major issues in the national assembly like the electoral law,” Kalu said.

Meanwhile, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi have announced their interests in the 2023 election on the platform of the APC.