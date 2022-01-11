RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Orji Kalu: I'll contest for president if APC zones ticket to South-East

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, says he will consider contesting for president if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-East region.

Sen. Orji Kalu.
Kalu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday after Christmas and New Year break.

NAN reports that many pro-democracy groups have endorsed Kalu and expressed their readiness to see that he emerges as the flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Also the presidential campaign posters of the former Abia governor have been spotted in major cities in the country.

While commending the groups drumming support for him to vie for president in 2023, Kalu said that they found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation.

He also reacted to his posters flooding major cities in Nigeria and said he had not made up his mind to contest.

“I want to continue to thank people who are putting up my posters all over Nigeria, I have not made up my mind whether to vie for president or not.

“But if opportunity is given to the South-East, I will think again to see if there is room because the party has not said where they are zoning the president to.

“But I know the party will bring a president who will work for the unity of the country which is more important,’’ Kalu said.

