Orji Kalu denies attacking Tinubu, says their friendship is deep-rooted

Kalu says some people are trying to twist his statement to score a cheap political goal.

Bola Tinubu during his visit to Orji Kalu in Abuja (Punch)
Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has exonerated himself from media reports that he attacked Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu was said to have attacked Tinubu when he said he would contest against the former governor of Lagos State if the APC zoned its presidential ticket to the south.

But the former governor of Abia State said he can’t attack Tinubu, for any reason, because their friendship is deep-rooted.

Speaking through his media office, the lawmaker “I told Nigerians that I would contest against Tinubu if the ticket is zoned to the South. APC is a democratic party that allows every qualified member to vote and be voted for. It is not owned or managed by an individual. If I said I was going to contest against Tinubu doesn’t mean I attacked him. I cannot attack him for any reason.

“It is said that few elements are trying to twist my statement to score cheap political goal. I am not distracted. My friendship with Tinubu is deep-rooted and I am not quarrelling with him. I am not against his ambition of becoming the president. It is the choice of the party to determine who becomes her presidential candidate.”

Kalu recently declared himself as the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, however, said that he had not made up his mind on the 2023 presidential race.

