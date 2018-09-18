Pulse.ng logo
Orji Kalu begs IBB to support Buhari’s re-election bid

Kalu said this after a meeting with the former Head of State in Minna.

  Published:
Former Abia governor Orji Kalu on Tuesday pleaded with former military President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, to support President Muhammadu Buhar’s re-election bid.

Kalu, who met with Babangida in Minna, told newsmen, after the meeting that lasted for two hours, that he begged the former military leader to endorse Buhari’s bid for a fresh term in 2019.

“I am in Minna to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari. At the meeting with Babangida, I pleaded with him to support Buhari’s re-election bid.

“He has told me that he will think about it. To me, that is a a positive response,’’ he said.

Kalu said that consultations were ongoing, both at home and abroad, over Buhari’s re-election bid.

The former governor opined that Buhari deserved a fresh tenure because he had done very well.

“Buhari is doing well. He has achieved a lot for us. He is already taking Nigeria back to our glorious days,” he said.

ALSO READ: No better candidate than Saraki – IBB

Kalu identified the massive investments in the railways and improved road network as some of the major achievements of the Buhari administration, saying that much more would be achieved if he was re-elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu, a stalwart of the APC, served as Abia governor between 1999 and 2007.

