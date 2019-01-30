A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo for criticising President Buhari.

Obasanjo, on January 20, 2019, during his state of the nation address, called on Buhari to resign and return home.

The former President accused the President of taking Nigeria back to the days of dictatorship.

He also alleged that the Federal Government has finalised plans to rig the upcoming elections.

Father of corruption

In his reaction, Kalu alleged that Obasanjo tried to truncate Nigeria’s democracy when he was President.

The former Governor made the revelation on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, while speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Abia state, Daily Post reports.

He said: “I saw a man, called Olusegun Obasanjo attacking Mr. President. Obasanjo was a President who brought corruption in Nigeria.

“Obasanjo is a man, who told everybody that he never wanted third term, but, he wanted third term. My problem with him was his third term agenda, my problem with him was that he (Obasanjo) called me and former Speaker, Ghali Umar N’Abba that we should change the electoral bill.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo warns Nigerians against handing power to hooligans

“I signalled N’Abba in his room and I said, N’Abba, we cannot do this. Obasanjo turned himself to be a dictator. How can you compare Obasanjo and Buhari together. Is there any comparison? No. Mr. President had no comparison.”

The presidency, in its reaction to Obasanjo’s remarks about Buhari, said he is jealous of the achievements of the current administration.