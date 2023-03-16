Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Senator Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday, March 16, 2023, expressing concern that some individuals have resorted to telling lies aimed at damaging his reputation over the position of the Senate presidency.

In his statement, he called on his colleagues to remain focused on the task of improving the lives of Nigerians rather than engaging in character assassination and propaganda.

In his words: "By June 13, the National Assembly would be electing a new leadership to spearhead the affairs of the10th Senate. As the race continues to gain the attention of all Nigerians, I implore my dear colleagues who have interest in the Presidency of the Senate to focus more on the difference they can make rather than exerting energy on blackmails."

He went on to urge his colleagues to shun hatred, lies, and propaganda and to remember that their lives are not for themselves alone but for God and to accommodate other people.

"We should always remember God’s authority in our lives. We should remember that the life we live is not for ourselves alone but for God and to then accommodate other people."