Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

In a statement on Monday, the members-elect announced Rep. Nicholas Mutu as Chairman, and Rep. Victor Ogene as Secretary of the 11-man committee.

The statement which was signed by Ogene and three other members of the caucus, said that the committee has one week to turn in its report.

The members, drawn from eight parties which refers to itself as the “Greater Minority” said that with 183 members, they have what it takes to produce the speaker as against the 173 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“Based on the common pact which our respective political parties have with the Nigerian people, which is to holding government accountable to the people, we resolved to step into the arena, by offering credible and alternative leadership options.

“In keeping with this resolve, the “Greater Majority” of the 10th House of Representatives has put together an 11-man Committee – complemented by a chairman and secretary – charged with the task of shortlisting, screening and eventual recommendation of aspirants for the Speakership and Deputy Speaker positions.

“With a long-standing member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nicholas Mutu as Chairman, and Rep. Victor Ogene as Secretary, the Committee has one week to turn in its Report,” they said.

Members of the Committee include, Rep. Abdulmumini Jibrin, Deputy Chairman (NNPP) Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDP) Rep. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP) and Rep. Beni Lar (PDP)

Others are, Dr Ali Isa (PDP) Rep. Kabiru Rurum (NNPP) Rep. Donatus Mathew Kuzalio (LP) Rep. Yusuf Salisu Majigiri (PDP) Rep. Nnabuife Chinwe Clara(YPP) Rep. Maureen Chinwe APGA, Rep. Idris Salman(ADC) and Rep. Afam Ogene Secretary (LP)

NAN reports that the APC dominates the House of Representatives with 175 seats while the PDP has 118 and LP controls 35.