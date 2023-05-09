The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement which was signed by Ogene and three other members of the caucus, said that the committee has one week to turn in its report.

ition members-elect of the House of Representatives have setup a committee to screen and selected candidates to run for Speaker of the 10th Assembly.
ition members-elect of the House of Representatives have setup a committee to screen and selected candidates to run for Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Recommended articles

In a statement on Monday, the members-elect announced Rep. Nicholas Mutu as Chairman, and Rep. Victor Ogene as Secretary of the 11-man committee.

The statement which was signed by Ogene and three other members of the caucus, said that the committee has one week to turn in its report.

The members, drawn from eight parties which refers to itself as the “Greater Minority” said that with 183 members, they have what it takes to produce the speaker as against the 173 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on the common pact which our respective political parties have with the Nigerian people, which is to holding government accountable to the people, we resolved to step into the arena, by offering credible and alternative leadership options.

“In keeping with this resolve, the “Greater Majority” of the 10th House of Representatives has put together an 11-man Committee – complemented by a chairman and secretary – charged with the task of shortlisting, screening and eventual recommendation of aspirants for the Speakership and Deputy Speaker positions.

“With a long-standing member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nicholas Mutu as Chairman, and Rep. Victor Ogene as Secretary, the Committee has one week to turn in its Report,” they said.

Members of the Committee include, Rep. Abdulmumini Jibrin, Deputy Chairman (NNPP) Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDP) Rep. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP) and Rep. Beni Lar (PDP)

Others are, Dr Ali Isa (PDP) Rep. Kabiru Rurum (NNPP) Rep. Donatus Mathew Kuzalio (LP) Rep. Yusuf Salisu Majigiri (PDP) Rep. Nnabuife Chinwe Clara(YPP) Rep. Maureen Chinwe APGA, Rep. Idris Salman(ADC) and Rep. Afam Ogene Secretary (LP)

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the APC dominates the House of Representatives with 175 seats while the PDP has 118 and LP controls 35.

The NNPP has 19 seats. APGA has five seats, while SDP and ADC have two seats each while the YPP has a single seat.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

Opposition parties set up team to scout for candidates for 10th Speaker

1 pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds - UN report

1 pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds - UN report

Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Ooni urges Obi and Atiku’s supporters to embrace Tinubu's govt

Trade remains key means of implementing 2030 Agenda — UN

Trade remains key means of implementing 2030 Agenda — UN

Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

Betara declares for Speakership, accuses Gbajabiamila of working against him

Betara declares for Speakership, accuses Gbajabiamila of working against him

Soyinka dismisses reconciliation reports about him and Peter Obi’s supporters

Soyinka dismisses reconciliation reports about him and Peter Obi’s supporters

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

Buhari salutes Pastor Poju Oyemade at 55

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections