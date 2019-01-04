I like to think that politicians are different, that if you look beneath the veneer of photo-shopped images, fancy catchphrases and their dazzling smiles, you will see that their motivations, leanings and belief systems differ to a large extent and that these are further brought to the fore with how they interact with society’s anchors.

Here in Nigeria, our image of a politician is that of a stately, pot-bellied man in Agbada, suit or Babariga who is promising us heaven on earth, while cornering the rewards of governance for himself and cronies.

And though this perception might have been proven correct over the course of our history as a country, it would be unfair to write off any politician on the basis of his being one, without a critical look at their track record and their history in the affairs of state. If you do, you will discover that on one side are men who are deliberate, focused and aware of the problems facing a society before promising to lead, and on the other, men who happen upon public office by sheer luck of being in the right place at the right time and who consider politics as a means to reward cronies and avenge real and perceived wrongs.

There are many differing factors to this of course, but for the purpose of this piece, we will stick to just these denominators. Disclaimer: This piece is about Nigeria’s incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and the candidate of Nigeria’s major opposition party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Lessons From The Past For The Future

Before I go on, let me crave your indulgence and go a bit into the past and inform you that these two men have at one time or the other led Nigeria in the past. One as a military dictator whose reign was replete with cases of gross human rights abuse and whose high-handed grasp of a promising economy plunged Nigeria into its first ever recession since Independence from Britain.

The other as Nigeria’s Vice-President after democratic rule was restored in 1999 and who led major economic reforms which liberalized the Nigerian economy and created a brand new middle class with jobs and opportunities through the private sector. The fact that these two have been national leaders before is just about where the similarities end. Well, unless we want to look at their ethnicity, and we shouldn’t because any man who must lead Nigeria must be a Nigerian first; disavowing ethnic, religious or partisan biases.

Let me assure you that there are massive differences between these two politicians. And if you will look at one thing and one thing only, let it be what lessons these men have learnt from their past as leaders of this country and how they have been able to apply these lessons in their private and public lives and most importantly as statesmen.

For Atiku, an opportunity to serve as former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s number two man opened his eyes to the potential and huge impact of an empowered private sector on a nation’s growth and this has seen him in his private capacity continue to invest in various sectors of the economy thereby creating jobs and opportunities for Nigerians of all classes and creed. Buhari on the other hand has failed to learn from his time as Nigeria’s military dictator and the same ills that plagued Nigeria between 1983 and 1985 under his rule continue to plague Nigeria till this day.

A near death-hold on the economy has brought about another recession, human rights abuses and the disobedience of court orders has weakened the resolve of the judiciary and the government’s much-touted anti-corruption war, to paraphrase Senator Shehu Sani, has become one which uses insecticide on members of the opposition and deodorants on members of the President’s fold.

It’s Not Really A Choice Between Scylla and Charybdis

Since November 2018, both Atiku Abubakar and Muhammadu Buhari have began spirited campaigns which has seen them (or their proxies) travel to various parts of the country talking to Nigerians and detailing their plans for Nigeria in the next four years. For Atiku, his message has stems from his policy document and its focus is on providing a better life for all Nigerians and getting Nigeria to work by empowering and enabling the private sector to drive the economy and create jobs for Nigeria’s rising unemployed. The incumbent, Buhari has on his own promised more of the status quo promising to take Nigeria to the “Next Level”.

But if news reports and data from local and international think tanks are anything to go by, the next level with Buhari at the helm would be one with increased insecurity, massive job losses, an askew anti-corruption war and rising poverty that has made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world. In the midst of it all is the Nigerian voter, who has twice been bitten and is now worried if the promising likelihood of an Atiku presidency will not bring about the same disappointment that has become the hallmark of the Buhari administration.

A Word...

While it is very understandable for the voter to be wary of any politician at this time, if one will look at the Atiku Policy document, one will discover that the former vice-president has learnt from the failures of the APC and Buhari and is not overpromising. His plans to get Nigeria working are detailed and largely practical without promising an utopia in just a little while of his attaining office.

He has also learnt that democracies are driven by people of differing leanings and aspirations who unite for a common goal, so Atiku’s focus is on an inclusive government that involves the youth, women and the physically challenged. Most importantly, his experience as a private employer of Labour is visible in his plan and it is obvious that he understands the limited role government must play in driving the economy outside of creating an enabling environment and providing regulations and policies to support growth.

It is true that you cannot build a reputation on what you are going to do, but if you have shown a track-record of being shrewd, guarded and practical in your plans and you have the results to show, chances are that people will give you an opportunity to prove yourself again and again. It is why even in the private sector your résumé and your understanding of the role for which you are being interviewed are important in assessing your suitability. As Nigerians go to the polls in a few weeks, I hope they will consider the résumé and experience of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and give them a chance to lead a better Nigeria.

*********

Edward Israel-Ayide is on Twitter @wildeyeq. The views expressed in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Pulse Nigeria.