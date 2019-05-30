20 years ago, a few people in Nigeria had a debate in Maryland Lagos in one of the high-storeyed buildings just almost opposite the popular T junction that joins the Obafemi Awolowo Way.

In fact, the office this debate was going on was part of the main strategy offices for the election of the then Lagos state governor who was going to be sworn in. While the election results had been mixed, the People’s Democratic Party candidate had won at the national level and Alliance for Democracy had taken Lagos.

As history already will tell, the election in Lagos was a success for the AD solely because of how it was able to bring together the Lagos elite. This debate was not an organised debate like the ones covered by TVs and the press. It was an argument amongst that elite class with two different camps, just like having young bachelors discussing who is the greatest football player of all time between Ronaldo and Messi today.

There was a huge sigh of relief across the country and even beyond our borders. Nigeria was transitioning between military rule and civilian rule. Power was eventually being handed back to the people.. President Olusegun Obasanjo, the former military general who led the same process in 1979 was to be sworn in as President.

It was anyone’s right to analyse the results, form their opinion and speculate on why Baba Iyabo had won the election - one of the popular ones was linked to M.K.O Abiola’s sacrifice some years back. In all of this though, this wasn’t really the controversial topic. The controversial debate which was the debate that was ongoing amongst the then elite class was whether there was going to be a 5th republic and how soon before the military returned to take back power.

I am not sure I can narrate this story in the way that a former governor in Ogun state told me about this, but I remember vividly the conclusion and the lesson of that story. By the time those who were pessimistic about democracy realised the 4th republic was here to stay, it was too late for them to participate actively and bring in their ideas and competence to the table.

The entire political field had already been marked into territories by those who were optimistic about the transition and one could argue they were of lesser quality and competence. Many of those who we know and can ascertain their competence today and who were in their young days and capable of delivering the promise and potential for the country, were the pessimists. Many of them are still trying to play active roles and bring their ideas to fruition today but as consultants and advisors.

As Nigeria transitions into another administration led by Muhammadu Buhari and the APC today, it is imperative that the generation of young Nigerians remember this story, observe from today’s situation the consequences of the lessons and choose to learn from it.

The generation of Nigerians born between 1985 and 2005 has more accomplished and globally recognised Nigerians in the history of our nation in spite of the education and the challenges that we have faced. But are we better than the previous generations of Nigerians who also had epochal challenges, most notably, military rule? Previous generations also have amidst them some of the most competent Nigerians globally and in fact some of the most competent people worldwide in their fields.

The Nigeria that we are being handed today by them is the poverty capital of the world and fast becoming also the fraud capital of the world. In spite of their brilliance and exposure and individual accomplishment, we are facing as a generation one of the most difficult places on the planet to do business and one of the worst places on the planet to be given birth to.

There is a seeming resignation amongst Nigerians today, especially amongst the young ‘elite’ that we will always have bad governance and bad politics and we can only learn to navigate this bad governance atmosphere better than those before us to deliver a better country for our own children.

Like the ‘elite’ of the previous generation chose to be cynical about the 4th republic thinking it was only a matter of time before the military returned and that the country didn’t deserve their time and experience directly, preferring to push forward others of lower competence and exposure and character, we are also choosing to be cynical and pessimistic, disregarding our knowledge of the primacy of politics and governance in building sustainable societies and vibrant economies.

Why do we not believe that we can channel our competencies and resources towards building the political platforms that create better policies that then make our businesses thrive and impact scale globally?

The re-election of Muhammadu Buhari promises next level. We are not sure where this next level will lead. The All Progressives Congress believes that it has delivered on its promises for change, even in the face of the realities of the average Nigerian and wants to take that experience to the next level.

If anything is clear, the next four years will offer us the opportunity for a true transition of power from one generation to another. It will be through direct engagement and participation in the institutions that define how we live, how we do business, what policies we have as a country and how we treat our citizens, especially those who are most vulnerable.

Seizing this opportunity will require committing resources and time to creating political platforms that demand better policies, better treatment of citizens, better modes of engagement and prepare for a generational transition of power in the coming years.

It will also definitely require abolishing the cynical view that our businesses and national life can thrive in an environment of bad, compassion-less, character-lacking politics.

In the words of Muhammadu Buhari, in his 2015 inauguration address, we have an opportunity, let us take it.

Jude ‘Feranmi, JFK is the Convener of Raising New Voices Initiative and can be reached via jfk@raisingnewvoices.org and on Twitter as @JudeFeranmi

***

Editor's Note: Opinions expressed in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Pulse.ng