Ooni to Amaechi: “It is God that gives power”

The Ooni praised Amaechi while speaking of his relevance in Nigerian politics over the last 23 years. He also urged him to be selfless and serve his followers.

The monrch said, “With the rollout of your resume, how many of you like that in Nigeria? Very few. For the last 23 years of this Republic, you have been relevant. Power belongs to God, it’s not by your might, it’s not by your power, nor by your doing.

“In terms of leadership, it is God that gives power, and if you look at your history, for the last 23 years, you have actually gone through the rank and file. You are not the only one in this country, but God has actually found in your favour, and by the very special grace of God, have the interest of this country at heart. It is very important. I know you are a fervent and hard believer of God Almighty, anything you do, you pray to God. Don’t relent, do not relent, keep praying to God.

“Leadership is stewardship. You’ve been to different leadership positions from different strata. In terms of governance, you’ve seen it all. But the one that you’re trying to aspire now, by the very special grace of God, it’s God that will take you there. We are paying for you from the throne of Oduduwa.”

“Please remember this country for good, remember the goodness that can come out of this country, remember that you will continue to serve for good, not for your own interests.”

The Ooni was also pleased with Amaechi’s entourage having women accompanying the presidential aspirant and encouraged Amaechi to keep up with women’s inclusion.

Amaechi, on his part, said he has the experience to navigate the country out of the issues it currently faces. He also boasted of his mental and physical strength, which he said inspired him to run round the length of a football field on the day of his declaration.

Amaechi further explained he would review legislation on traditional institutions if allowed to serve as Nigeria’s president, saying he would act as a bridge between the young and the old.

In a related development, as Amaechi was in his meeting with the Ooni, the Chinese government, via its embassy in Abuja, refuted claims of backing the minister’s 2023 presidential ambition.