A coalition of 400 Civil Society Organizations under the umbrella of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) have reacted to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Buhari announced the CJN’s suspension on Friday, January 27, 2019.

According to Daily Post, TMG condemned the President’s action, saying it might lead to voter apathy.

The body also said that the public perception of the credibility of the elections will be tainted.

TMG, in a statement which it issued to newsmen, said “What the President has done is an abuse of power and taking advantage of his control of state apparatus to override the will of the court system.

“TMG is concerned with the effect of the President’s conduct on the elections since actions of these nature are capable of causing voter apathy and anarchy as citizens can be emboldened in the resort to self help. These realities can in turn have an impact on the extent of participation in the electoral process by the people.

“If the effects of the President’s draconian action are placed side by side all the other problems that have affected the preparation for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the outcomes will impact negatively on the democratic process at the levels of perception and reality.

“TMG is of the view that the President’s unconstitutional overreach, undermines the hallowed principle of separation of power and checks and balances which are sign posts of a healthy democracy. This is therefore the time for the President to take remedial action to repair the serious damage, which has already been done.

“TMG advises all stakeholders to maintain calm, while exploring all constitutional and legal processes to ensure the right thing is done in the interest of Nigeria’s evolving democracy.”

The United States and British governments have both called for a peaceful resolution of the issues that have arisen as a result of Onnoghen’s suspension.