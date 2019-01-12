In a statement on Saturday, January 12, 2019, Frank condemned the "haste and the illegality" apparent in the move by the federal government to get Onnoghen replaced "at all cost" before the February presidential elections "which they have concluded plans to rig in favour of Buhari and the APC."

He warned that the plot to remove Onnoghen would be resisted by Nigerians adding: “Nigerians are not surprised at the desperation and haste by Buhari and the APC to illegally get Justice Onnoghen out of the Supreme Court and install a pliant CJN before the presidential elections in February.

“Knowing that Nigerians have rejected them they are now in a panic mode. But, what they don’t know is that Nigerians are ready for them as they have resolved not to be fooled anymore. They will definitely be voted out but they are preparing ground for a spontaneous and massive crisis that will engulf the entire country should they rig the elections," he added.

CUPP on Onnoghen

Similarly, the Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the proposed arraignment of the CJN weeks to the general elections.

In a statement signed by its national spokesperson, Ikemba Ugo Chinyere, CUPP said the ordeal of the CJN was not unexpected knowing that “the Presidency had during the appointment of Justice Onnoghen shown its card that it was not comfortable with his appointment hence it was delayed until President Buhari was hurried out of the country due to "perennial" illness.

The statement said: “This dastardly move by the Presidency is the last desperate acts of an outgoing government to blackmail the CJN out of office and bring in a rouge judge to allow APC rigging.

“The President had refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment into law thereby neutralizing the legislature on issues concerning this election; he had serially disobeyed court orders thereby abused and destroyed our courts by that, severally abused the fundamental rights of citizens.

“He has compromised the security agencies by manipulating the leadership of all of them including illegally extending the tenure of the Inspector General of Police;

“The INEC and indeed all other agencies of the State have been intimidated and harassed to do the bidding of an unpopular tyrant and would be deployed to deny Nigerians their will at the polls.

“Knowing that the Supreme Court would not pander to their whims and approve their rigging of the elections, they have resorted to this arm twisting tactics," it added.

Onnoghen, who has been accused of failing to declare his assets and operating several domiciliary bank accounts, will be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday, January 14, 2019.