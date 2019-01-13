Governors of the South-South region have called for an emergency meeting to discuss the planned arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

According to reports, Onnoghen, who reportedly hails from Cross-River state, will be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on a six count charge slammed on him by the Federal Government.

The CJN has been accused of failing to declare his assets as required by law.

According to Premium Times, the meeting is scheduled to hold today, Sunday, January 13, 2019, in Abuja.

Speaking on the development, the Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson said “all efforts must be on deck to prevent the subversion and desecration of the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as nation moves nearer to the election.”

The Governor also added that “It is a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general elections.”

The other Governors expected to attend the meeting are: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

Obaseki is the only South-South Governor in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).