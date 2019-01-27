The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has revealed that President Buhari’s inner circle is not happy with the concerns raised by the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union observe mission about the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The US, UK and EU raised concerns following the suspension of the CJN by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019.

According to Daily Post, Atiku said “Buhari’s cabal is unhappy with the statements from the US, the British and the EU because they know that these world powers have agreed to re-route their latest and most technologically sophisticated spy sattelites including the NAOL-47 satellite to provide comprehensive coverage over Nigeria on February 16.

“The photographs these satellites will deliver can not only show someone reading a newspaper but also which newspaper they are reading.”

The PDP presidential candidate said this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku also called on young Nigerians who lost their jobs and businesses due to the bad policies of Buhari’s government to vote for him.

He said “We ask our dearest young population who got a job under Buhari in the last four years, to vote for Buhari.

“But all those who lost their jobs and whose relations lost their jobs and businesses to his maladministration to please come out in large numbers to elect Atiku Abubabar who is a harbinger of job creation.”

FG issues warning

The Federal Government has warned that it will not tolerate any foreign interference in Nigeria’s affairs.

The warning was issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, January 26, 2019, in Abuja.

Shehu also assured members of the international community that the general elections will be free and fair as promised by President Buhari.