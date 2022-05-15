Only the best can dislodge PDP in Delta, aspirant tells APC delegates

Ndanenu, who is in the race to represent Ndokwa East in the Delta State House of Assembly, advised that sentiments should not be played up when picking the party’s candidates at the primaries ahead of 2023 general elections.

He explained that there was no second place in elections, adding that APC delegates to its primaries must come out with the best aspirants as the party’s candidates.

He said this was critical if the PDP must be defeated at all levels of government in the state in the coming elections.

“There is no second in elections, we should therefore be informed that it is only an aspirant with all it takes to stop and defeat other parties that will be our only hope to push out PDP from government at all levels in 2023.

“As a very young man in 2007, I fought the PDP to a standstill with some men who are all still with me today.

“Today I am more experienced in politics and more equipped than any aspirant that will emerge from any other party,” he said.

Ndanenu assured that he had the experience, pedigree, capacity and capability to dislodge any aspirant that would emerge as PDP candidate for the 2023 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to members of Delta APC for their support so far, adding that their trust and belief in him were not misplaced.

He, however, stressed the need for unity among party members in the state, saying that like the proverbial broom, with unity, a lot more would be achieved.

“I thank you all for your massive support over the years, I believe that together, we will make it.

“Do not be afraid of numerous distractions from different corners of the party, but concentrate on how to become grassroots politician.

“I call on you all to examine your conscience on who you believe can defeat PDP and any other party in the House of Assembly contest,” he said.

He promised effective consultative grassroots representation,

lobbying the executive of every tier of government with the aim of bringing people-oriented projects to Ndokwa East constituency, if elected as its representative.

He said he would also ensure human capacity development of youths, women and men, to address unemployment and hunger in the constituency, which he said, was presently neglected.