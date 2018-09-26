Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP

Osun Re-run Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that only God can give Ademola Adeleke victory in the upcoming Osun governorship re-run. play

Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke talking to newsmen after casting his vote

(Pulse/@Jude Egbas)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that only God can give Ademola Adeleke victory in the upcoming Osun governorship re-run.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 as inconclusive.

According to summation of the results, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP had  254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC had 254, 345.

INEC also fixed the re-run election to hold on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Speaking further, PDP’s National Vice Chairman, South South, Eddy Olafeso he is confident that Adeleke will win.

According to Daily Post, Olafeso also said “For us, we are very confident that victory will be ours tomorrow. We already won anyway.

“We met with the leaders but victory is in the hands of God… even if people play around, God will not play around. He’ll determine the outcome of the election.”

 “PDP is not bothered because our people are resolute. And they are desirous in ensuring that the victory denied us on Saturday will eventually be ours.

“We have spoken to our people and we are certain that their experience from the current administration is enough for the need for a change that will bring development to the nation.

ALSO READ: Omisore agrees to work with APC after early morning meeting

“What is on ground is clear to all: eight years of total profligacy in Osun State. We will continue to speak with leaders, some of them will listen to us while some will do their own thing.”

20 parties in Osun state under the aegis of Alliance for Cooperating Political Parties (ACPP) have announced that they are throwing their weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet
2 Osun Governorship Election 3 Reasons why PDP beat APC in Southwest Statebullet
3 Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early...bullet

Related Articles

Adeleke PDP candidate raises alarm over alleged threat to life, claims he's escaped 4 assassination attempts
Osun Election Police say armed thugs plan to cause gruesome violence during rerun
Osun Election Omisore directs supporters on who to vote for between APC, PDP in rerun
Osun Governorship Election Court orders release of PDP chieftain, 2 others
Explore You will probably make one of these commercial stops when travelling by road in Nigeria
Osun Re-run Election State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday
Osun Re-run 20 parties declare support for APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola

Politics

20 parties in Osun declare support for APC's Gboyega Oyetola ahead of re-run election
Osun Re-run 20 parties declare support for APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola
APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Gov Aregbesola cast their votes
Osun Re-run Election State Govt. declares Thursday public holiday
APC primaries
In Kwara APC elders insist on direct primaries
Atiku warns INEC not to tamper with Osun governorship election results
Atiku Ex-VP says Buhari has divided Nigeria
X
Advertisement