Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that only God can give Ademola Adeleke victory in the upcoming Osun governorship re-run.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 as inconclusive.

According to summation of the results, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP had 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC had 254, 345.

INEC also fixed the re-run election to hold on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Speaking further, PDP’s National Vice Chairman, South South, Eddy Olafeso he is confident that Adeleke will win.

According to Daily Post, Olafeso also said “For us, we are very confident that victory will be ours tomorrow. We already won anyway.

“We met with the leaders but victory is in the hands of God… even if people play around, God will not play around. He’ll determine the outcome of the election.”

“PDP is not bothered because our people are resolute. And they are desirous in ensuring that the victory denied us on Saturday will eventually be ours.

“We have spoken to our people and we are certain that their experience from the current administration is enough for the need for a change that will bring development to the nation.

“What is on ground is clear to all: eight years of total profligacy in Osun State. We will continue to speak with leaders, some of them will listen to us while some will do their own thing.”