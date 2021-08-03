'Only candidates who got nomination forms for Osun APC ward congress were declared winners'

The committee also reiterated that the exercise was carried out in line with the principles and guidelines of the party as enshrined in its constitution and in accordance with the directive of the national leadership of the APC.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, who stated this while addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Monday, at the state party secretariat, expressed satisfaction with the ward congresses held in Osun at the weekend, describing it as a huge success.

He also debunked insinuations making the rounds that members of the committee did not meet with stakeholders of the party before the exercise, saying those peddling such insinuations were on a self-serving motive.

Elegbeleye disclosed that the committee met with stakeholders of the APC in the state including three former deputy governors, serving members of the national assembly, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, among other key stakeholders of the party.

He therefore noted that it would be hypocritical of any discerning mind and member of the party to say that those whom the committee met with are not stakeholders of the APC in Osun.

Speaking further, he said: "We came in on Friday and held a stakeholders’ meeting with the leaders of the party who are critical stakeholders of the party.

"This stakeholders’ meeting had the Governor in attendance, with three former Deputy Governors, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, members of the national assembly among other leaders of the party.

"So, you cannot say such generality of the party's leaders that we met are not representatives of the people. We actually met with those we all know as leaders of the party. They are indeed the leaders of the party.

"What we did on Saturday was to ensure that only those who got and filled nomination forms, passed through the screening process, participated in the ward congresses, and it is only this set of people that can be declared the winners of the ward congresses.

"We were given the mandate from the national secretariat, so, there is no way we will declare those who didn't collect nomination forms, who didn't fill them and who didn't pass through the screening process as winners.

"So, it is those who participated in the congress who collected forms, filled forms, passed through screening exercise that we can say are eligible."