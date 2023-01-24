ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

One million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara

Ima Elijah

“For the Saturday rally, over one million persons are expected to troop out from the 14 local government areas of the state."

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at Minna rally. [Twitter;APC-PCC]
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at Minna rally. [Twitter;APC-PCC]

With about a month to the 2023 General Elections,. no fewer than one million members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to converge for the purpose of welcoming the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Zamfara on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is according to a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris.

What the statement said: “For the Saturday rally, over one million persons are expected to troop out from the 14 local government areas of the state."

How APC spread the word: He noted that the 2,000 contact persons were carefully selected to take the message of Tinubu and the ruling party to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari creates committee to tackle petroleum scarcity problem

Buhari creates committee to tackle petroleum scarcity problem

One million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara

One million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara

Lawan explains how North-East benefitted most from Buhari’s administration

Lawan explains how North-East benefitted most from Buhari’s administration

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

BREAKING: We will not extend Naira notes deadline – CBN

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

BREAKING: Senate directs CBN to extend old naira notes mop up by 6 months

BREAKING: Senate directs CBN to extend old naira notes mop up by 6 months

Gov Abiodun’s failed attempts to flaunt his Forbes Award is a lesson for politicians

Gov Abiodun’s failed attempts to flaunt his Forbes Award is a lesson for politicians

A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

Naja’atu Mohammed sacked for allegedly being a mole – APC PCC

Naja’atu Mohammed sacked for allegedly being a mole – APC PCC

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki