With about a month to the 2023 General Elections,. no fewer than one million members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to converge for the purpose of welcoming the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Zamfara on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
One million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara
“For the Saturday rally, over one million persons are expected to troop out from the 14 local government areas of the state."
This is according to a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris.
What the statement said: “For the Saturday rally, over one million persons are expected to troop out from the 14 local government areas of the state."
How APC spread the word: He noted that the 2,000 contact persons were carefully selected to take the message of Tinubu and the ruling party to all the nooks and crannies of the state.
