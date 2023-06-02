The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ondo state House of Assembly speaker resigns

Ima Elijah

The Speaker announced his resignation just days before the end of the ninth Assembly's term.

Bamidele Oloyeloogun [Premium Times]
This development comes just days before the end of the ninth Assembly's term, leaving the Assembly with a vacant leadership position.

Speaker Oloyeloogun conveyed his decision to resign through a formal letter addressed to the Clerk of the House. The letter, printed on the House's official letterhead and dated June 1, 2023, was titled "Resignation as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly."

In the letter, Speaker Oloyeloogun stated that his resignation would be effective from that day, Thursday, June 01, 2023. He acknowledged the unified efforts of the House in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, which led to his appointment as Speaker. However, he emphasised that it is in the same spirit of unity that he has chosen to step down from his position.

The Speaker expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for their exceptional support throughout his tenure. He praised their remarkable and unparalleled partnership in progress and assured them of his continued support and loyalty to his successor as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

