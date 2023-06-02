Ondo state House of Assembly speaker resigns

This development comes just days before the end of the ninth Assembly's term, leaving the Assembly with a vacant leadership position.

Speaker Oloyeloogun conveyed his decision to resign through a formal letter addressed to the Clerk of the House. The letter, printed on the House's official letterhead and dated June 1, 2023, was titled "Resignation as Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly."

In the letter, Speaker Oloyeloogun stated that his resignation would be effective from that day, Thursday, June 01, 2023. He acknowledged the unified efforts of the House in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, which led to his appointment as Speaker. However, he emphasised that it is in the same spirit of unity that he has chosen to step down from his position.

