ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adelami said he will not betray the emotion and confidence reposed in him by the state governor for nominating him.

Dr Olayide Adelami, Deputy Governor of Ondo State [Punch Newspapers]
Dr Olayide Adelami, Deputy Governor of Ondo State [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday sent the name of Adelami to the parliament for screening and approval. At the resumption of plenary on Thursday in Akure, Benjamin Jayeola, the clerk of the assembly read the letter of the governor on the floor of the house.

Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, APC/Owo 1, moved the motion for submission and consideration of the House’s Selection Committee’s report on the nominee. The motion was seconded by Hon. Felix Afe, Akoko North West 2/APC.

Speaking on the report, Abayomi Akinruntan, Ilaje 1/APC, said that the report on Adelami showed that the nominee if confirmed would function effectively as deputy governor of the state owing to his wealth of experience and track record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinruntan, who is the Chairman of the Selection Committee, said that the nominee was physically and mentally fit for the office of deputy governor. The motion for the confirmation of Dr Olayide Adelami was subsequently passed by a voice vote by the lawmakers.

Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the assembly, tasked the nominee to impact on people of the state and use his office judiciously for the growth and development of the state. Appreciating the legislators for his confirmation, Adelami said that the new responsibility was a call to service, and promised to do his best.

Adelami said that he would promote a good relationship between the executive and the legislature and ensure to bring back the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, he will not betray the emotion and confidence reposed in him by the state governor for nominating him.

He also seized the opportunity to condol with the family of late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the former governor who died on December 27 after a protracted illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelami was a former deputy clerk of the National Assembly and a governorship aspirant in the 2020 governorship primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

Theres a surge in kidnap cases round Nigeria, here're some tips to stay safe

Theres a surge in kidnap cases round Nigeria, here're some tips to stay safe

Salem University gains NUC approval for PhD, postgraduate programmes

Salem University gains NUC approval for PhD, postgraduate programmes

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani praises PDP opponent for challenging his election victory in court

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (R) and Fuad Laguda (L).

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps