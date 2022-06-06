Ondo PDP condemns attack on worshippers at Owo

“The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Ondo State Chapter condemns in very strong terms this attack in which more than fifty persons including women and children were killed.

“It is very sad that, human lives mean very little to those whose business it is to provide security for lives and properties in our country.

“A situation where everybody lives in fear of being kidnapped or even killed in this senseless manner should be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government. We cannot continue to live like this as a people.

“Our party commiserates with families of the victims of this attack, the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye 111 and all Ondo State people who are traumatised by this killing.

“We also urge the security agencies to up their game to be more proactive than allowing this kind of calamity to strike before promises of tracking down the culprits.