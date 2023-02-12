ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo PDP candidates distance selves from posters endorsing Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Ondo State, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe and Princess Kemisola Adesanya, have denied any pact with All Progressives Congress (APC) or its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The poster that flooded Akure metropolis.
Adedipe and Adesanya, candidates for Ondo Central Senatorial District and Akure North/South Federal Constituency respectively, distanced themselves from the APC presidential candidate during a joint news conference in Akure on Sunday.

They said that apart from aiming to win their respective elections, they were focused on working for the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

They said that the circulation of the posters was the handiwork of a group to which they had no affinity or connection.

“We are candidates of Peoples Democratic Party and have no connection whatsoever with the group that did the posters.

“Both of us are focused and have clear directions on our ambitions, political ideologies, the ideology of our party, PDP.

“We welcome support from members of other political parties who believe in our personalities and abilities to represent them well at the National Assembly.

“However, our belief and support for our great party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is total, unalloyed and unflinching.

“We hereby wish to further reiterate our commitment to our party and our ambition for quality representation to the good people of our constituencies, to influence policies that will improve the lives of our constituents.

“We believe there are so many ways to better the lives of our people than the present situation in the country,” they said.

The duo urged their supporters and the electorate generally to remain resolute and vote for a new narrative, represented by PDP, to rescue Nigeria.

“We urge the electorate to vote for all the candidates presented by PDP across board to put an end to the present APC government,” they said.

Also, the PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Fatai Adams, said that the party was in support of the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Council and the presidential candidate.

Adams described the posters as the handiwork of mischief makers trying to cause disaffection within the party in the state.

