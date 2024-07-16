Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

Olorunfemi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, said that well-paid workers tended to be more productive than poorly paid ones.

“As at 2023 when we were campaigning, we assured our people that LP would be paying a minimum of ₦80,000 minimum wage in Ondo, that was before the economy got to where it is today.

“With the situation in the market now, looking at the cost of living, if this state is put under our control, we shall not pay anything less than ₦120,000 as minimum wage.

“That is the minimum we can pay and we believe we will be able to afford it,” he said.

The candidate said that the party would engage more workers in the state and motivate them to be productive to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

“The fact that I know is that what we have now can pay the minimum wage.

“We want our workers to be productive so that more wealth can come to the state,” he noted.

Olorunfemi said that if elected, his administration would rigorously pursue the construction of a dry port to stop the inflow of traffic into Lagos from the state and its environs.

“When we take over as LP, the first agenda is to make sure there is a port in Ondo State, to boost business and the economy.

“We are working with Alaba International Market Association in Lagos. We are going to work on how to have our own dry port to decongest Alaba International Market in Lagos.