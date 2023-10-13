ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Ima Elijah

The lawmakers have been probing allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Aiyedatiwa by nine lawmakers.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Deputy Governor [Ondo Events]
This decision came after the Chief Judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, refused to set up a panel for the exercise. The House had previously vowed to proceed with the impeachment despite a Federal High Court order that halted the process.

The House of Assembly had initially directed the Chief Judge to establish a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Aiyedatiwa by nine lawmakers.

These allegations included abuse of office, financial impropriety, and gross misconduct. However, the Chief Judge, in a letter dated October 6, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, cited an order from the Federal High Court in Abuja as the reason for his refusal to comply with the directive.

The Federal High Court had issued the order at the request of the deputy governor, pausing the impeachment proceedings until the court determined his case against the exercise. The court order clearly outlined the suspension of the impeachment process, stating the importance of awaiting the court's decision before taking any further action.

In response to this development, the spokesperson of the Assembly, Olatunji Oshati, confirmed that the lawmakers would comply with the court's order and halt any further proceedings related to the impeachment.

Oshati noted that the decision was made to demonstrate the Assembly's commitment to accountability and transparency rather than a mere display of power.

"This is to show that it is not about witch-hunting; it is about carrying out our oversight functions," Oshati stated. "We have considered the letter, which is everywhere in the public domain, and we are halting the impeachment process until the order of the Federal High Court is vacated. It is not about being arrogant with power; it is about holding public officers accountable. It also shows that the process of impeachment transcends the monopoly of the legislature, as we can see that the judiciary has stalled it."

Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, who has consistently denied the allegations against him, maintains that they are politically motivated.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

