ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Aggrieved APC aspirant declares support for Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo guber poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oke advised the governor not to treat members of the party who did not support him in the primary as outcasts.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Chief Olusola Oke at Oke’s residence [NAN]
Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Chief Olusola Oke at Oke’s residence [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State emerged as the candidate of the party in the primary, which had 15 other aspirants.

Oke, who disclosed this while playing host to Aiyedatiwa on Thursday in Akure, said he decided not to challenge the outcome of the primary in court due to his respect for the party.

“I will not gain anything if I go to court, win, and the party does not have a candidate, so I will prefer APC to be in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Especially, when the candidate is my brother from the same ward in Ilaje Local Government, it is better than to have the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, win the election.

“Although I had planned to contest and win and invite the governor to come and support me, it did not work out as I planned, because God knows best.

“You recall that we met twice after the primary, if I wanted to fight, there are several ways to fight.

“We would have gone to court and we would not have a candidate like the Zamfara case if my prayers were granted.

“I am not an emergency politician who will go out to hire crowds, I have aspired to be governor four times,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oke advised the governor not to treat members of the party who did not support him in the primary as outcasts.

“Call your people to order so that we can win together. Let me remind you that people are not smiling because of our party policies.

“You promised me in the next government after winning that deserving members will be included,” he said.

Reacting, Aiyedatiwa, who commended Oke for his stance and support, said “All that transpired was part of the democratic process.”

According to him, there are no camps in APC in the state, promising to treat all members equally and with equity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said Oke had demonstrated “uncommon interest and maturity with his gesture for following up his words with actions.

“I have not been offended in any way, even in my ward, some did not support me.

“If we had that in our family, what about the whole state? What you have done is democratic. I endorse all that was said by you.

“In any political gathering, there are three interests; personal interest, community interest and party interest. Without your party being in government, you can hardly fulfil your interests.

“You won’t be an outcast in our party and I thank you for believing in me,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

Lagos community protests over Lagos-Calabar road alignment, begs Tinubu

Lagos community protests over Lagos-Calabar road alignment, begs Tinubu

The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

Aggrieved APC aspirant declares support for Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo guber poll

Aggrieved APC aspirant declares support for Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo guber poll

Reps summon AGIP over failure to pay ₦80m owed indigenous contractor

Reps summon AGIP over failure to pay ₦80m owed indigenous contractor

Gov Abiodun allocates farmlands to 26 Ogun lawmakers to boost food security

Gov Abiodun allocates farmlands to 26 Ogun lawmakers to boost food security

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Governor Sim Fubara and Speaker Oko Jumbo

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen