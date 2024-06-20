Aggrieved APC aspirant declares support for Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo guber poll

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State emerged as the candidate of the party in the primary, which had 15 other aspirants.

Oke, who disclosed this while playing host to Aiyedatiwa on Thursday in Akure, said he decided not to challenge the outcome of the primary in court due to his respect for the party.

“I will not gain anything if I go to court, win, and the party does not have a candidate, so I will prefer APC to be in power.

“Especially, when the candidate is my brother from the same ward in Ilaje Local Government, it is better than to have the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, win the election.

“Although I had planned to contest and win and invite the governor to come and support me, it did not work out as I planned, because God knows best.

“You recall that we met twice after the primary, if I wanted to fight, there are several ways to fight.

“We would have gone to court and we would not have a candidate like the Zamfara case if my prayers were granted.

“I am not an emergency politician who will go out to hire crowds, I have aspired to be governor four times,” he said.

Oke advised the governor not to treat members of the party who did not support him in the primary as outcasts.

“Call your people to order so that we can win together. Let me remind you that people are not smiling because of our party policies.

“You promised me in the next government after winning that deserving members will be included,” he said.

Reacting, Aiyedatiwa, who commended Oke for his stance and support, said “All that transpired was part of the democratic process.”

According to him, there are no camps in APC in the state, promising to treat all members equally and with equity.

The governor said Oke had demonstrated “uncommon interest and maturity with his gesture for following up his words with actions.

“I have not been offended in any way, even in my ward, some did not support me.

“If we had that in our family, what about the whole state? What you have done is democratic. I endorse all that was said by you.

“In any political gathering, there are three interests; personal interest, community interest and party interest. Without your party being in government, you can hardly fulfil your interests.