Akeredolu, a governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had failed to deliver more votes for President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.

Although the Governor has launched an investigation into the matter, the Ondo Mandate group blamed the incident on the failure of the Ondo state national working committee of the APC.

Addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, February 28, 2019, publicity secretary of the group, Olugbenga Bojuwomi, called for the devolution of the state chapter of the APC.

"The Ondo-State mandate group and other sister groups hereby express sadness over what we describe as total disregard for the voices of the good people of Ondo-State as Presidency and APC National Headquarters turned deaf ears to all our protest up till date, over the antecedent and gross misconduct of Governor Akeredolu in Ondo APC," Bojuwomi said.

"As we have raised several allegations against Mr. Governor, the pockets of violence that were recorded in his home-town (Owo) on the election day against APC loyalists confirmed our allegations. While voting, Governor Akeredolu was sited voting for PDP Presidential Candidate and his Action Alliance National Assembly Candidates, that is why AA won in his unit and local government respectively.

"It is evidently clear that the Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Ondo APC Chairman Engr. Ade Adetimehin have no regard for the APC Leadership and Presidency. The duo have fought President Buhari to a stand-still in Ondo-State.

"We hereby call for the immediate dissolution of Ondo APC Excos, which has become Governor Akeredolu stooge since its inauguration. Appropriate sanctions should be meted on Mr. Governor and the party chairman, if truly APC would still have the grasp of Ondo-State, because right now, the State is virtually a PDP State," the group stated.

Meanwhile, the APC has said that it would sanction any member found working against the party.