Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa suspends local government Caretaker Committees

The directive, issued through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, mandates the Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to immediately assume acting capacity as the heads of their respective areas.

The circular, titled "INDEFINITE SUSPENSION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF CARETAKER COMMITTEES OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND LOCAL COUNCIL DEVELOPMENT AREAS IN ONDO STATE," addresses concerns raised by the Ministry regarding the continued presence of some individuals in the previously suspended caretaker positions.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that despite the suspension of all recently appointed Caretaker Committee members for LGAs and LCDAs in the State by a Court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in those posts," the circular stated.

To ensure the smooth transition and functioning of local governance, HOLGAs are instructed to take charge in acting capacity until all legal matters related to the suspension are resolved.

Additionally, HOLGAs are tasked with the prompt retrieval of all assets and properties previously held by the former Caretaker Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, and other committee members, with the directive to safely keep them within their respective LGAs and LCDAs.