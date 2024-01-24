ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa names a deputy, Adelami

Ima Elijah

Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami [PN]

This announcement follows the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) by the governor just six hours prior.

According to a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the nomination of Chief Adelami has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for approval. The House of Assembly is expected to make an official announcement later today.

Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami, a native of Owo, Ondo state, brings over six decades of experience and a distinguished educational background, having earned degrees from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and the University of Lagos.

His extensive career in public service began in 1983 as an Accountant II in the Federal Civil Service.

Notably, Chief Adelami played a pivotal role in establishing the Finance and Accounts Department of the National Assembly, subsequently earning key appointments such as heading the Finance and Accounts Department and later pioneering the Department of Procurement and Supplies.

Beyond his public service contributions, Chief Adelami is recognised for his philanthropy, particularly his establishment and ongoing support for the Music Department at the School of the Blind in Gindiri, Plateau State, empowering visually impaired children with musical skills.

It is important to note that the Deputy Governor position had been vacant since the passing of the immediate-past governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the subsequent swearing-in of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the governor of Ondo State.

