The party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan, however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, which was stalled.

The President did not assent to the amended Electoral Act of the National Assembly in 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday in Ondo state.

Akeredolu got 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of PDP who got 195,791 votes while Ajayi Agboola of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 69,127 votes.

Ologbondiyan, however said that the attention of the PDP had been drawn to a press conference by the Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the APC, Gov. Mai Buni.

He said that Buni had begged the PDP to congratulate the APC over the outcome of the Ondo governorship election.

He described the call as an attempt by the governor to use PDP to endorse the election.

“The PDP is too structured as a party to be used by anybody under any guise in that regard,” Ologbondiyan said.

Buni, had earlier in a press conference advised the PDP to emulate the APC, which felicitated them in their victory in the Edo election, in congratulating Akeredolu.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair,” Buni said.