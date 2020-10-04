Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for the October 10 governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, that the violence being unleashed against his supporters and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop them from being defeated at the poll.

Akeredolu said his popularity and overwhelming support has become a source of worry to the PDP, hence, the resort of the opposition party to violence and brigandage.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Mr. Richard Olatunde on Sunday, October 4, 2020, Akeredolu fingered the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as ‘Expensive’, as the mastermind of the violence on Sunday morning.

Olatunde said the incident left five people injured, adding that “the violence spot is Omolafe Adedayo’s base”.

The statement reads: “The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation strongly condemns the unabated attack on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by thugs loyal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure, the state capital.

“This latest recourse to attack, thuggery and wanton violence by the PDP is the height of insensitivity, irresponsibility and indecency. It is obviously provocative.

“The thugs launched attacks on anyone seen with APC branded items like clothes and caps, as well as taxi drivers with Akeredolu stickers on their vehicles at Obanla in Akure last night.

“The violence continued into the morning on Sunday, with many beaten, macheted and clubbed for showing support to the APC.

“The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation is shocked by this latest reign of violence, wherein some PDP leaders, in brazen display of wickedness and barbarism, supervised attacks on members and supporters of APC at the Obanla junction in Akure metropolis.

“We note that Obanla junction is the political base of some PDP chieftains, like the member of House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly called Expensive. Therefore, the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence should not be far-fetched.

“We know that the popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has become a source of worry to the PDP. But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support that the APC is enjoying across the state, ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP continues to move on this path of perdition despite several appeals. Our charge to security agents to stop the party from turning our dear state into a theatre of war in the name of election suffices and shall be sustained. This is to underscore our resolve not seek self help as we inch towards the election day.

“Ondo state belongs to the people and the PDP must stop intimidating and maiming anybody in an attempt to salvage a lost cause. They should realise by now that the electorate will not accept them and their candidate with this brand of barbaric politics,” The statement concluded.