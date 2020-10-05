The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Ondo governorship election, Peter Fasua, has withdrawn from the race in deference to APC candidate and incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

"I share the same vision with Akeredolu," Fasua announced.

Fasua added that: "I am stepping aside from the race because my vision and that of our party is identical with the vision of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

"When I cross-pollinated ideas with the governor during our debate on Sunday, I realized that most of my vision for the state was already expressed and initiated by Governor Akeredolu.

"He has done well. I am joining his train so that I can be part of the positive history the governor is creating.

"So, we are collapsing our structure, offices, and everything at our disposal together to ensure that the plans to industrialise our state becomes a reality", Fasua said.

Gov Rotimi Akeredolu highlights the achievements of his administration during a debate ahead of the October 10 governoship election in Ondo State (Ondo State Govt)

The SDP member representing Idanre/Ifedore in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, has also endorsed Akeredolu for re-election, saying "Mr. Governor has assured me that he will develop Idanre."

Adefisoye, who is popularly referred to as Small Alhaji, told his supporters in Idanre on Monday that "after consulting very widely with the leaders of SDP and other important leaders within and outside of Ondo State, especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, I have decided to support the APC.

"But I want to assure that this decision was primarily taken for the sake of continuous development in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency.

"We must realize that politics is all about interests and should not be played with emotions. Now that your leader has declared support for Akeredolu, we should agree with this decision and work for the victory of Akeredolu. This election is going to be 'operation win your units.'

"But, I can assure you all that Akeredolu will win on Saturday. I also want to use myself as collateral for Governor Akeredolu.

"I want to assure you that the governor will fulfill all his promises on developmental projects in Idanre and Ifedore. I should be blamed in the unlikely event that Governor Akeredolu does not fulfill his promises," Adefisoye, said.

Fasua has also donated his campaign office and buses to the Akeredolu campaign organisation.

Ondo state Governor and APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu and his main contender, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples' Democratic Party. [punchng]

Akeredolu responded to the gesture by saying: "Rest assured that I will not disappoint you. My administration shall continue to deliver for the people. I will never derail."

Some 16 candidates will have their names on the ballot as Ondo elects a governor on October 10, 2020.

Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP is Akeredolu's strongest challenger.

Pulse will be bringing you updates from Ondo live.