Okunomo, a former Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, announced his resignation and planned defection to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on Monday in Okitipupa.

He told newsmen in Okitipupa that he would defect to ZLP officially with no fewer than 15,000 members across the 18 local government areas, at a later date.

“After due consultations with my followers, I wish to inform the public that I have resigned my membership from the PDP.

“I will be joining the ZLP officially with 15,000 of my followers at a date that will be announced later.

“I am appealing to my followers to be calm as my defection from PDP to ZLP is for the good of the people of Ondo South and the entire state,” Okunomo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okunomo came fifth at the state PDP primary election held on July 22 in Akure.

The primary election produced Mr Eyitayo Jegede as the party’s flag bearer in the governorship election slated for Oct. 10.

NAN gathered that Okunomo’s defection might be connected with the choice of Mr Ikengboju Gboluga, Member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, as Jegede’s running mate.