Rotimi Akeredolu will serve a second term in office as Ondo State governor following his victory in the 2020 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent governor winner of the October 10 election after concluding votes collation on Sunday, October 11.

Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), finished well ahead of his closest challenger, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a repeat of the 2016 governorship election.

Eyitayo Jegede also lost the 2016 Ondo governorship election to Akeredolu [Twitter/@TayoJegedeSAN]

While Akeredolu, 64, finished with 293,830 votes, Jegede finished with 195,791, according to the result announced by INEC.

The incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), finished a distant third with 69,127 votes.

All the other 14 candidates finished with a combined total of 14,997 votes.

