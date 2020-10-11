Incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, is ahead of his closest challenger, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP in results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results of 12 local governments out of 18 have so far been released, with Akeredolu defeating Jegede with close to 40,000 votes.

Akeredolu has won in Owo, Irele and Idanre local governments, while Jegede has won in Akure South and Akure North local governments.

INEC will resume announcement of results of the remaining six local governments at 9am.

The Ondo governorship election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020.