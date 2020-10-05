The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused its arch rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fuelling violent attacks in the state through its campaign slogan for October 10 polls.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the PDP campaign slogan for Ondo 2020 is "Eyitayo Must Not Fail".

Kalejaiye described the campaign slogan as new version of the old "do-or-die" approach to election matters.

"The APC has it on good authority that the PDP youth are easily moved to action once they hear the slogan.

"It is an indication that the PDP candidate and leaders are very desperate for power.

"This seeming desperation in the camp of the PDP flag bearer induces the party thugs to go wild and destroy anything in sight.

"So many innocent people have fallen victims in the last one week, and vehicles destroyed because they display Akeredolu stickers," he alleged.

The publicity secretary urged the leaders of PDP to further educate their followers to exhibit better conducts ahead of Saturday's election.

Kalejaye said that he was optimistic that the APC would emerge victorious in the gubernatorial election.

He stated that it is "because all the active political actors in the state, from Prof. Ajayi Borroffice, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, to Chief Olusola Oke, are all committed to the re-election bid of Akeredolu.

"Our concern is to ensure we record a credible process that will be a source of pride to the Sunshine State."

He stated that no member of the APC had been indicted for campaign violence, urging the party's members to continue to tread the part of honour and maturity throughout its electioneering campaigns.