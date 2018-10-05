Ondo APC hold peaceful primaries

news

The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted rancour free primaries to pick its National and State Assembly flag bearers in the 2019 general elections.

This was made known in a press statement by Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state on Friday in Akure.

“The exercise was carried out with the full participation of the stakeholders and party members, in line with the directives of the National Executive Committee in Abuja,” the statement read.

It added that Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of the party, commended all members of the party for their maturity and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

Adetimehin urged members to continue to stand by the party, assuring that all grievances would be genuinely looked into to avoid internal wrangling.