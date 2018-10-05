Ondo APC hold peaceful primaries

This was made known in a press statement by Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state on Friday in Akure.
“The exercise was carried out with the full participation of the stakeholders and party members, in line with the directives of the National Executive Committee in Abuja,” the statement read.
It added that Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of the party, commended all members of the party for their maturity and peaceful conduct during the exercise.
Adetimehin urged members to continue to stand by the party, assuring that all grievances would be genuinely looked into to avoid internal wrangling.