ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ondo APC guber aspirant says 36 years of military background gives him edge

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said as a party loyalist who believed in party structure and hierarchy, he would abide by the mode of primary as determined by the party.

APC Governorship Aspirant, Brig.-Gen. Ohunjeje rtd [NAN]
APC Governorship Aspirant, Brig.-Gen. Ohunjeje rtd [NAN]

Recommended articles

According to Ohunyeye, his 36 years of military background will help him to clinch the ticket of the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

He said this while declaring his governorship ambition at the APC secretariat on Thursday in Akure.

Ohunyeye said that if given the mandate to lead the state in November, there would be a turnaround across various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am coming into this contest from a privileged position. And the privileged position is that I have been trained for 36 years in the military.

“The 36-year training speaks for itself; right from my junior days as a cadet, spanning to Officer Second Lieutenant and even to Generalship, you are exposed to various classes of command, leadership, administrative, human, and financial resource management training.

“The essence of those trainings is to achieve excellence in military service. I can without any doubt or equivocation tell you that it is a rare privilege to serve in the armed forces.

“I have been more than equipped, and I believe I will be able to compete favourably and possibly surpass every other aspirant in the race.

“There is no doubt that if I’m given the mandate, we are going to have a rebirth and a renewal of our Sunshine State, Ondo State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ohunyeye, a blueprint that will be used to effect changes in the areas of health, infrastructure, and education, among others, has already been prepared.

“There are plans to improve on the blueprints to ensure that Amotekun Corps is more potent, mobile, agile, and intelligently driven to perform within the state.

“On security, we have planned to deepen our collaborations with our neighbouring states and to ensure that not even one element of criminals and bandits infiltrates into Ondo State.

“We will look at the architecture of development in Ondo State. We want to entirely x-ray the infrastructure, which will cut across various sectors of development within the state.

“We are going to look at the urban renewal programmes, road networks within the town, environmental-friendly issues within all towns in the state, drainages, and other support facilities within all our towns,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said as a party loyalist who believed in party structure and hierarchy, he would abide by the mode of primary as determined by the party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

We’ll work round the clock to deliver Abuja rail project on May 29 - Wike

We’ll work round the clock to deliver Abuja rail project on May 29 - Wike

Keyamo urges new aviation CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency

Keyamo urges new aviation CEOs to prioritise transparency, efficiency

Tinubu receives brief on $10bn investment prospects in Nigeria's steel sector

Tinubu receives brief on $10bn investment prospects in Nigeria's steel sector

Sanwo-Olu, Adeleke, others list ways to enhance market access for cocoa

Sanwo-Olu, Adeleke, others list ways to enhance market access for cocoa

Ondo APC guber aspirant says 36 years of military background gives him edge

Ondo APC guber aspirant says 36 years of military background gives him edge

FG ready to clear ₦1.5trn debt owed contractors – Umahi

FG ready to clear ₦1.5trn debt owed contractors – Umahi

Nobody can game our ICT system, NYSC refutes certificate racketeering claim

Nobody can game our ICT system, NYSC refutes certificate racketeering claim

Police assure security in Kano as Supreme Court gives verdict on guber poll

Police assure security in Kano as Supreme Court gives verdict on guber poll

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race