Ondo APC aggrieved candidates call for internal democracy

Aggrieved aspirants of APC in Akoko North-East and North-West, Ondo State, have appealed to National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole to intervene to ensure internal democracy in the state.

The aspirants made the appeal on Monday in a statement in Abuja signed by their Spokesperson, Mr Cyril Egunlayi.

“We are not unaware of the reason you approved the direct mode method of conducting our primary election.

“We are of the opinion that you did this to create leverage and pave way for popular candidate to emerge in the event of complaints that the delegates were fraudulently conscripted by some people in power."

Egunlayi said that the group would have stopped at a point when they discovered the undemocratic traits in the state but were persuaded by chairman’s democratic credentials.

He said that the group believed that the chairman would listen to the voice of the majority which he did.

According to the spokesman, given the group’s commitment and avowed belief in the ideals of APC and the chairman’s insistence on free and fair primary election, they decide to run for office.

He said members were hopeful that the party would intervene and follow all laid down procedures to uphold all known democratic tenets.

Egunlayi said that the members always believed that a level playground would be provided for everybody to express his or her ambition.

He said that the belief of the group was hinged on the philosophy of the party and the trajectory of its power in the state.

Egunlayi noted that, members toiled, laboured and spent money to mobilise party members and electorate, believing that all the contestants would be subjected to duly conducted primary election.

“In the last two weeks, we have been traumatised with conflicting information about the type of primary election that will be adopted by in the state.

“ As you are aware, the primary election for all the elective positions was slated for Oct. 5, we regret to inform your esteemed self and the public that no primary election was conducted”.

He said that the group had always believed in the democratic tenets, which was demonstrated 2015 when members fought against imposition of candidates.

He said that the group affirmed that no primary election took place and that no election materials or single electoral official of the party seen in the 23 wards in the Federal Constituency.

Egunlayi said that the act was a rape of democracy, adding that this was injustice and an attempt to kill the party in Ondo.

He expressed confidence that would to urgently put things right, adding that the party could not afford to lose Ondo to the opposition “at this critical period.“

In its reaction to the allegations by the group, the Ondo State chapter of APC said it conducted transparent and peaceful primaries to pick its National and State Assembly candidates for 2019 general elections.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaye, in a statement, also said that the exercise was carried out with the full participation of the stakeholders and party members.

According to him, the exercise is in line with the directives of the National Executive Committee in Abuja.

“The State Chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, commended all the members for their maturity and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

He urged them to continue to stand by the party, assuring that all grievances would be genuinely looked into to avoid internal wrangling," he said.