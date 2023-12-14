ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ondo Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa appeals for unity amid Akeredolu's medical leave

Ima Elijah

He implored citizens, both young and old, to contribute their utmost commitment.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]
Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa officially assumed his duties as Acting Governor on Thursday, December 14, 2023, following Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu's announcement of a medical leave. In his address, Aiyedatiwa struck a tone of reflection, acknowledging the profound impact of unforeseen circumstances on the state's trajectory.

He expressed, "It is not a moment of celebration but a moment of sober reflection and appreciation of the collective burden of moving the state forward when nature sets in to hinder human performance."

Governor Akeredolu, in a letter, designated Aiyedatiwa to serve as Acting Governor during his medical absence. Aiyedatiwa took the opportunity to express gratitude to Akeredolu for steering the state's development commendably, urging citizens to unite in prayer for the swift restoration of the governor's health and strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We must return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded the state in the last few months. We must excuse unnecessary distractions," Aiyedatiwa declared.

Highlighting the toll on the state's psyche and development, the Acting Governor called for unity, stating, "We can no longer be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We must stand together until the end. We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people."

Aiyedatiwa stated the shared responsibility of governance, underscoring the need for inclusive engagement, focus, and collective action. He implored citizens, both young and old, to contribute their utmost commitment, cooperation, and support for the state's development trajectory.

He concluded, "We must rise far above the intrigues and instability of the past and roll up our sleeves in service of the people. We are nothing but trustees of the people with whom we share a common humanity."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger sanctions will be lifted if junta release President Bazoum - ECOWAS Speaker

Niger sanctions will be lifted if junta release President Bazoum - ECOWAS Speaker

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Presenting budget to suspended lawmakers, constitutional requirements unmet - APC faults Fubara

Presenting budget to suspended lawmakers, constitutional requirements unmet - APC faults Fubara

Ondo Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa appeals for unity amid Akeredolu's medical leave

Ondo Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa appeals for unity amid Akeredolu's medical leave

Zamfara APC condemns community attacks, criticises state govt's response

Zamfara APC condemns community attacks, criticises state govt's response

VFS Global appointed to administer UK Govt visa, passport service in 142 countries

VFS Global appointed to administer UK Govt visa, passport service in 142 countries

FRSC drastically reduces number of road crashes from 1,576 to 763 in Enugu

FRSC drastically reduces number of road crashes from 1,576 to 763 in Enugu

Nigerians may kick us out in 2027 - APC chieftain warns

Nigerians may kick us out in 2027 - APC chieftain warns

NNPC Limited generates ₦4.5 trillion revenue in 2023 – CEO Mele Kyari

NNPC Limited generates ₦4.5 trillion revenue in 2023 – CEO Mele Kyari

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. [BNN]

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC