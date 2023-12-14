Ondo Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa appeals for unity amid Akeredolu's medical leave

Aiyedatiwa officially assumed his duties as Acting Governor on Thursday, December 14, 2023, following Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu's announcement of a medical leave. In his address, Aiyedatiwa struck a tone of reflection, acknowledging the profound impact of unforeseen circumstances on the state's trajectory.

He expressed, "It is not a moment of celebration but a moment of sober reflection and appreciation of the collective burden of moving the state forward when nature sets in to hinder human performance."

Governor Akeredolu, in a letter, designated Aiyedatiwa to serve as Acting Governor during his medical absence. Aiyedatiwa took the opportunity to express gratitude to Akeredolu for steering the state's development commendably, urging citizens to unite in prayer for the swift restoration of the governor's health and strength.

"We must return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded the state in the last few months. We must excuse unnecessary distractions," Aiyedatiwa declared.

Highlighting the toll on the state's psyche and development, the Acting Governor called for unity, stating, "We can no longer be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We must stand together until the end. We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people."

Aiyedatiwa stated the shared responsibility of governance, underscoring the need for inclusive engagement, focus, and collective action. He implored citizens, both young and old, to contribute their utmost commitment, cooperation, and support for the state's development trajectory.