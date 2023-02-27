ADVERTISEMENT
Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mrs Adewunmi Onanuga of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s election for Remo Federal Constituency.

Prof. Sodiya Adesina, INEC Returning Officer for the constituency, made the announcement on Monday at the Remo Federal Constituency Collation Centre in Remo.

Adesina said that Onanuga scored 32, 686 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr Bola Oluwole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 24,658 votes.

“Adewunmi Onanuga, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Adesina said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onanuga, popularly known as “Ijaya”, is currently serving in the House of Representatives for the constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

