RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Omo-Agege promises better deal for oil-bearing communities

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President has promised oil-bearing communities in Nigeria that he would push for an increase in the equity shares of host communities to five per cent in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege (GuardianNG)
APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege (GuardianNG)

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ima Niboro Director, Communications and Media Strategy Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Niboro said that Omo-Agege, also Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for 2023 poll, said this at a meeting with a group, ‘The Struggle Platform’; pushing for improved condition of Ijaws in oil-bearing communities in the Niger-Delta.

He said that the Ijaws and other oil-producing communities that lay “golden egg” had been abandoned by successive administrations in the state.

“This is an unfortunate situation which has led to untold poverty and deprivation in those communities.

“I believe that government has been unfair to the Ijaw people, given their contribution to the economy of this country. And given their contribution to the struggle for what comes to Delta.

“Not too long ago, the issue of the PIB, now PIA came up. And there was a debate as to what should be the entitlement of host communities.

“As the Deputy Senate President and Leader of the Southern Senators, I had caused a meeting to be held in my house where we took a position that at the very least, we should go for five per cent,” he said.

Omo-Agege added:“Negotiations this time became very serious. While some of us were fighting that at the very least, we go with the five per cent that had been passed in the House of Representatives.

“They were able to permeate the Senate through some of our leaders who felt that three per cent is okay. That we should take three per cent first. If the House could take it at five per cent, why not us in the Senate.”

Omo-Agege promised to change the narrative and judiciously utilise resources of the state for the benefit of all, if elected as the governor.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi congratulates Adeleke, urges Obidients to focus on 2023 election

Obi congratulates Adeleke, urges Obidients to focus on 2023 election

Osun: PDP governors’ forum congratulates Adeleke

Osun: PDP governors’ forum congratulates Adeleke

Sanwo-Olu mourns APC advisory council member, Kemi Nelson

Sanwo-Olu mourns APC advisory council member, Kemi Nelson

Gov. Okowa felicitates Maikyau, NBA President-Elect

Gov. Okowa felicitates Maikyau, NBA President-Elect

Commuters react to new BRT fares in Lagos

Commuters react to new BRT fares in Lagos

Omo-Agege promises better deal for oil-bearing communities

Omo-Agege promises better deal for oil-bearing communities

ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers

ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers

APC Chieftain in Edo blames Buhari for Osun defeat

APC Chieftain in Edo blames Buhari for Osun defeat

NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids

NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)