President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced the membership of a 56-person Steering and Constitution Review Committee.

The announcement was made moments after the start of plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

The composition of the committee had all principal officers as members; one senator from each state of the federation, and two senators selected to represent each geo-political zone in the country.

Principal officers on the membership of the Constitution Review Committee include: the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (Chairman); Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Philip Aduda; and Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u.

Lawmakers selected to represent each State include: Theordore Orji, Abia; Aishat Ahmed, Adamawa; Bassey Akpan, Akwa-Ibom; Stella Oduah, Anambra; Haliru Jika Dauda, Bauchi; Biobarukuma Deji-Eremenyo, Bayelsa; Gabriel Suswam, Benue; Abubakar Kyari, Borno; Gershom Bassey, Cross River; James Manager, Delta; Samuel Egwu, Ebonyi; Matthew Urhoghide, Edo; Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti; Ike Ekweremadu, Enugu; and Mohammed Danjuma Goje, Gombe.

Others are: Rochas Okorocha, Imo; Sabo Mohammed, Jigawa; Uba Sani, Kaduna; Kabiru Gaya, Kano; Baba Ahmed Kaita, Katsina; Mohammed Adamu Aliero, Kebbi; Smart Adeyemi, Kogi; Suleiman Sadiq Umar, Kwara; Oluremi Tinubu, Lagos; Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa; Mohammed Sani Musa, Niger; Ibikunle Amosun, ;Ogun Nicholas Olubukola, Ondo; Surajudeen Ajibola, Osun; Teslim Folarin, Oyo; Hezekiah Ayuba, Plateau; George Thompson Sekibo, Rivers; Aliyu Wamakko, Sokoto; Yusuf A. Yusuf, Taraba; Ibrahim Geidam, Yobe; and Mohammed Hassan, Zamfara.

Representatives of geo-political zones are: Bala Ibn Na’Allah and Ibrahim Shekarau, North-West; Kashim Shettima and Lawal Yahaya, North-East; Tanko Al-Makura and Yakubu Oseni, North-Central; Abdulfatai Buhari and Biodun Olujimi, South-West; Lilian Uche Ekwunife and Chukwuka Utazi, South-East; Rose Oko and Akon Eyakenyi, South-South.

The Senate President, in his remarks, advised see this as an opportunity to serve the country.

“Distinguished Senators who are not members can still participate by giving any submission, and any advice they feel strongly about for this committee to succeed," Lawan said.

“As for the activities of the committee, you will engage not only members of the National Assembly, and other statutory bodies like INEC, Civil Society groups, but Nigerians are interested in the way and manner we do our duties here.

“Nigerians definitely have interest in the Constitution Review that the National Assembly will embark upon. There are several issues that Nigerians feel strongly about.

“The Constitution Review Committee is supposed to be a platform where such issues will be brought, and where those who are interested should ensure that they make every possible effort, including presentations for their views to be considered.

“As a National Assembly, particularly the Senate, we want to have a very stable country. We want a country that gives every citizen the opportunity to actualize his or her dream. We want to have a security that is enhanced and an economy that works for everyone.

“Stability of the polity is important, we need to have a country before we run for elections, or indeed undertake any activity. So, we advise that any organization or individual who has anything that should be taken on by the committee should make submissions to the Constitution Review Committee,” Lawan said.