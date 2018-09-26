news

Iyiola Omisore, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Osun State governorship election has instructed his supporters on who to vote for in a rerun election set to take place on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

Since the rerun was scheduled for Thursday, Omisore has been courted by the APC and PDP as three of the affected polling units are located in his Ile-Ife hometown, considered to be his stronghold, with both parties desperate for his juicy endorsement .

While many have expected him to throw his weight behind one party ahead of tomorrow's election, the former deputy governor has thrown his support behind no one in particular.

In a press statement signed by his media aide, Jide Fakorede, on Wednesday, September 26, Omisore, who came a distant third on Saturday, has called on his supporters to vote for any party that believes in what the SDP stands for.

Omisore noted that the practice of true democracy in Osun State is important to him and advised his supporters to vote for any party they believe stands for good governance, social justice and accountability.

The candidate said despite the pressure that has been mounted on him by the APC and PDP over the past couple of days, he refuses to negotiate for personal gains.

The statement read, "After over 72 hours of pressure on him by both the leadership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said that what is paramount to him is the practice of true democracy in Osun State.

"Omisore firmly states that he will never renege on his promise of good governance, accountability and human dignity in Osun state. Osun state has always been a stellar example of democracy where the people have consistently and freely expressed their franchise to determine who governs them.

"This should remain so. Osun people have shown that it is not business as usual. It is a positive deviation from what was hitherto the norm.

"I am telling my people that they should go with any political party that believes in what we in the SDP stand for: good governance, social justice and accountability. I have already detailed how we planned to restore Osun to the path of good governance through the five thematic pillars in the manifesto I shared during the electioneering. I will not negotiate for personal gains and abandon my people.

"My alliance is with the people of Osun state irrespective of the political party they belong. I want my people to be treated with the dignity they deserve. I desire that they have a government that will be accountable to them. I want them to experience the good governance the founding fathers of this state envisaged.

"I have told the parties that have solicited for my support to approach the electorates and ask for their mandate as I have assured them that I will not coerce them for political or social power. It is because I have kept my promise that has made me enjoyed their unalloyed support all these years.

"As highlighted in SDP manifestos, the five thematic pillars the SDP had hoped to implement to improve governance, eliminate financial reckless and reposition the economy of Osun state include: economic management and accountability; professionalism and performance; equity in access to service; local content and innovation and security.”

"It is the right and democratic freedom of people to choose of their own free will. Their votes should not be coerced by money, vote buying, intimidation in form of militarisation, and political and social power.

"Their voices of demand for good governance, accountability and human dignity should continue to be heard as well as salaries paid. All these are what I stand for and which the SDP had promised the people all through our electioneering campaigns. They are still paramount to me as we collectively chart the way forward for the governorship elections rerun in Osun state."

In the past couple of days, Omisore has been visited in his Ife home by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on behalf of the PDP, and has also played host to a high-level APC delegation that included national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun, Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Ekiti State governor-elect Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, among others.

He's believed to have been presented with juicy offers including a ministerial position by the APC as the ruling party trails the PDP, a party he dumped months ago to pursue his ambition of becoming governor.